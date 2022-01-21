Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0156

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006445 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

