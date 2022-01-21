Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.13

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.13 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 20405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 170,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

