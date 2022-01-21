Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($67.68) to GBX 6,000 ($81.87) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 5,600 ($76.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,800.00.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

