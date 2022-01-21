WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. 326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,677. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

