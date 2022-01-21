Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) & Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Head-To-Head Survey

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Woolworths has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths N/A N/A N/A Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Woolworths pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Woolworths and Kumba Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kumba Iron Ore 2 1 0 0 1.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woolworths and Kumba Iron Ore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths $5.28 billion 0.71 $271.30 million N/A N/A Kumba Iron Ore $4.90 billion 2.36 $1.39 billion N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woolworths.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Woolworths on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home segment offers clothing, houseware, cosmetics, and lifestyle products. The Woolworths Food segment includes baked goods, groceries, and beverages. The Woolworths Logistics segment delivers logistics services. The David Jones segment manages department stores and online retail shops. The Country Road segment operates the retail chain of stores and concession retail outlets. The Woolworths Financial Services segment provides a credit card portfolio for customers who purchase Woolworths stores. The Treasury segment comprises of cash and debt management activities. The company was founded by Max Sonnenberg in October 1931 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation Services segment deals with railed and rail tariffs. The Other segment comprises corporate, administration, and other expenditure not allocated to the other segments. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa.

