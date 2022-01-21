Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $2,442,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $2,524,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $663,174.42.

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

SFIX opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

