Workspace Group’s (WKP) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.92) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.17) to GBX 920 ($12.55) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.14) to GBX 850 ($11.60) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 907 ($12.38).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 887 ($12.10) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 698 ($9.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($13.36). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 828.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 857.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

