World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 32,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -516.27 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.