World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,098 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adient were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 513,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 107,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.96. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.