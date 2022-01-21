World Asset Management Inc Sells 405 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 55.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 49.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

ARMK stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.