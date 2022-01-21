World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,860 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.30 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.16.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

