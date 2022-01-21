Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3,245.60

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,245.60 ($44.28) and last traded at GBX 3,258.17 ($44.46), with a volume of 10839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,280 ($44.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,546.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,663.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

