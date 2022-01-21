Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 1.3%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.30 ($20.80) and last traded at €18.38 ($20.89). 18,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.62 ($21.16).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €17.93 and its 200-day moving average is €18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 24.92.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

