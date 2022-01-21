X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

X Financial stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a PE ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 0.83. X Financial has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in X Financial in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in X Financial by 10,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in X Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of X Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

