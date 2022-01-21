Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,474 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Yamana Gold worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUY. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.