YASKAWA Electric Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st.

YASKY stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. YASKAWA Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.35.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

