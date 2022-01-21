Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $402,598.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00064259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.96 or 0.07215807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,327.03 or 0.99951077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063318 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

