Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Update

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE YRD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. 68,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,770. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $236.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

