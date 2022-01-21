YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,795,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 148,485 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,133,421 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $4,977,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

YPF opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

