Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to post ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 19,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,016. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.