Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.77. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $15.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $439.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.73. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.