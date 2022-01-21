Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). CareCloud reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.84. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $116,685 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

