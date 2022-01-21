Zacks: Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $499,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 27.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

