Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 665.45%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $131,240. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 427.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

