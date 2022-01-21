Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) will report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AADI shares. Cowen started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of AADI stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $415.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 642,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

