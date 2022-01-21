Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report sales of $143.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.40 million and the lowest is $142.15 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $110.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $530.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $641.02 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $657.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 1.12. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 1,438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

