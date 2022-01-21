Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million.

Several research analysts have commented on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of HALL stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.