Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post sales of $621.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $693.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.12 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

