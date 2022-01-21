Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

LTC opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.