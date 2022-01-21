Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.39. 1,783,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,297. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.