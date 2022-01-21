Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 305.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,267. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

