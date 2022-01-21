Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 215,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $880.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.