Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.40. Post posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Post stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. 30,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $118.32.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Post by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Post by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

