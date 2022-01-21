Zacks: Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to report sales of $9.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $9.10 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $8.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

