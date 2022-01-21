Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) to Hold

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

BVH opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $624.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dusty Tonkin purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,231.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP La Osa Jorge De purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

