Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Hold

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of FIXX opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

