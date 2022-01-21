Zacks Investment Research Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on NICE. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.08.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $257.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.52. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in NICE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NICE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NICE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NICE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

