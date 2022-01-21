Zacks Investment Research Lowers NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.08.

NICE stock opened at $257.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.52. NICE has a 52 week low of $211.25 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NICE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NICE by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NICE by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 1.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

