Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Veru has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $416.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veru by 15.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veru by 581.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 82.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veru by 81.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

