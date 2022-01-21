Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to “Buy”

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

VNET opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,081,000. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,469,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

