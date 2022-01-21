Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) to “Buy”

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

