Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis reduced their price target on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.59. Avinger has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avinger by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

