Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Buy

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

