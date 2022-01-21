Zealium (NZL) Market Cap Reaches $14,463.31

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,463.31 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.