ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

ZIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 888,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

