Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $63.02 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

