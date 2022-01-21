Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 279.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,696,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

