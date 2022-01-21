Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZGNX. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

