Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 80,528 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

