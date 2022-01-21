ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,163,100 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 8.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $201,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 523,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 346,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 189,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,797. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

